Sierra Club files FOIA lawsuit against TVA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Sierra Club has filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority over a Freedom of Information Act request for documents relating to the utility's plan to spend nearly $1 billion to reduce emissions at its coal-fired plant in Gallatin.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., earlier this month also asks for an injunction to extend a public comment period on the draft environmental assessment of a plan to upgrade the plant to meet new clean air federal standards.

TVA provided a partial response of more than 800 electronic files and extended the comment period for two weeks, which ends on Friday.

TVA attorneys called the lawsuit premature because the group did not seek expedited processing of its records requests until October.

