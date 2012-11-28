Republican hopefuls jockeying over Chambliss seat

By By RAY HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Sen. Saxby Chambliss told the state GOP chairwoman that he's running for re-election even as some within his own party are floating the idea of challenging him.

Chambliss told Republican Party chairwoman Sue Everhart in a phone call Wednesday that he's running for re-election. According to Everhart, Chambliss said rumors about opponents are "coming from everywhere." But Chambliss told Everhart that no opponents have approached him.

He faces re-election in 2014.

The rumors kicked off this month when a political consultant for former GOP gubernatorial candidate Karen Handel told Roll Call that she would consider running. When asked whether he might run, U.S. Rep. Tom Price told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was "completely premature" to consider it. Conservative pundit Erick Erickson said he would consider running.

