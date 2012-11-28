Powerball jackpot boosted again to $550M - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Powerball jackpot boosted again to $550M

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday

    Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:32:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...
    Facebook will start notifying users Monday if their data might have ended up with Cambridge Analytica.More
    Facebook will start notifying users Monday if their data might have ended up with Cambridge Analytica.More

  • Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:31:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:30:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...
    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More
    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More
    •   

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The record Powerball jackpot just keeps rising. It now stands at $550 million after officials say brisk sales keep driving up the payout amount.

The jackpot was boosted to $500 million on Tuesday and raised again Wednesday morning to $550 million.

A winner taking the cash option would get $360.2 million before taxes.

The numbers are an estimate and could be increased again as the drawing nears.

Powerball officials say they now believe there is a 75 percent chance that the winning combination of numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.