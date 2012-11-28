Pro hunter pleads to hunting violation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pro hunter pleads to hunting violation

William "Spook" Spann William "Spook" Spann

KANSAS CITY, KS. (AP) - A Tennessee hunter featured in cable television shows admits he illegally killed a trophy deer in Kansas.

Fifty-year-old William "Spook" Spann of Dickson, TN., pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to killing the deer in Stafford County in 2007 and taking its antlers across state lines.

Federal prosecutors say Spann, who is featured on several cable television shows and hunting videos, killed the white-tail deer with an arrow on land owned by another person. His permit allowed him to hunt only on land that he owned.

Attorneys have agreed to recommend a sentence of 3 years of probation. His hunting privileges would be suspended in the U.S. for six months, and an additional six months in Kansas. The proposed sentence includes a $10,000 fine and restitution of $10,000 to Kansas.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.