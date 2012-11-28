Pro hunter pleads to hunting violation

KANSAS CITY, KS. (AP) - A Tennessee hunter featured in cable television shows admits he illegally killed a trophy deer in Kansas.

Fifty-year-old William "Spook" Spann of Dickson, TN., pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to killing the deer in Stafford County in 2007 and taking its antlers across state lines.

Federal prosecutors say Spann, who is featured on several cable television shows and hunting videos, killed the white-tail deer with an arrow on land owned by another person. His permit allowed him to hunt only on land that he owned.

Attorneys have agreed to recommend a sentence of 3 years of probation. His hunting privileges would be suspended in the U.S. for six months, and an additional six months in Kansas. The proposed sentence includes a $10,000 fine and restitution of $10,000 to Kansas.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.