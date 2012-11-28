Gruden shoots down Memphis report claiming he has UT deal

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Appearing on ESPN's "Mike and Mike" show on Wednesday morning, former NFL coach Jon Gruden shot down a report out of Memphis that he had an offer in-hand to become the next football coach at the University of Tennessee.



Memphis TV station WREG-3's Glenn Carver announced on their newscast Tuesday night that the former Tampa Bay coach had a deal and that an announcement on his hiring could be made as soon as Wednesday.



"I'm just trying to focus on keeping the job I have," Gruden told the ESPN hosts.



It is the latest in the continuing drumbeat of Gruden claims, none of which have been confirmed by UT or Gruden. And as of this morning, Tennessee has no press conference scheduled to discuss the coaching situation.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

