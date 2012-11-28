Three people charged in connection with weekend murder - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Three people charged in connection with weekend murder

Posted: Updated:

MURRAY CO., GA (WRCB) -- Three people face jail time in connection with a weekend murder in Murray County.

Investigators say 36 year old Dwane Fowler stabbed Charles Gongden to death following an argument Friday night.

Witnesses say the two had been drinking and playing pool.

Police charged Fowler with felony murder.

Fowler's roommate 41 year old Randy Campbell and another man, 54 year old James Patterson were charged with being party to a crime.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still looking into what started the fight.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.