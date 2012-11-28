Three people charged in connection with weekend murder

MURRAY CO., GA (WRCB) -- Three people face jail time in connection with a weekend murder in Murray County.

Investigators say 36 year old Dwane Fowler stabbed Charles Gongden to death following an argument Friday night.

Witnesses say the two had been drinking and playing pool.

Police charged Fowler with felony murder.

Fowler's roommate 41 year old Randy Campbell and another man, 54 year old James Patterson were charged with being party to a crime.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still looking into what started the fight.