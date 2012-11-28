Chilly all day

(WRCB) - I had a great time with the family exploring the holiday lights at Rock City last night, coffee in hand, and temperatures just cool enough to make it festive.

That cool, dry weather will stay with us all day as high pressure builds in from the west. That will produce a light northerly flow that will bring the cool air in through tomorrow morning. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s, and lows tonight will drop to about 30.

Tomorrow afternoon, that same high pressure ridge will slide to our east. As it does, that will change our wind flow, and we will have a more east / southeasterly breeze that will bring us a gradual warming trend through the weekend.

We will climb to 60 tomorrow afternoon, upper 60s Friday, and reach the low 70s by Sunday. We will stay in the low 70s for the first half of next week before the next front brings us rain Tuesday into Wednesday, and a return of the colder air by midweek.

