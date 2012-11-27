Trailer, donations taken from Benton charity

POLK COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Tennessee Valley charity is hoping you can help catch the suspect(s) responsible for stealing a trailer loaded with donated goods.



People Helping People is a non-profit that collects shoes, clothes, and other items.

A donated, 48-foot trailer, loaded with those items, was stolen off the property on Highway 411 in Benton Tuesday morning.

Organizers say the items are worth about $2,500, not including the trailer.



If you've seen the trailer or have any information on the theft, you're asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (423) 338-8215.

