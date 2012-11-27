UPDATE 2: CPD Officers, passerby save kids from Brainerd house fire

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A Brainerd house fire traps four children on a roof, sending two of them to the hospital Tuesday.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Caruthers Road.

Fire spokesman Bruce Garner says a 14-year-old was able to get his three siblings out of a second floor window, after one of them told him the house was on fire.

Chattanooga officers Charles Decker, Trent Kilpatrick and Joshua Curtis, along with Matt Evans, who was passing by, were able to rescue the children from the roof as they 14-year-old lowered them down.

Evans, a surgical tech at a local hospital, treated a cut on the teen's leg that came from kicking out the window.

Garner says the cause of the fire is not yet known, but investigators believe it started on the first floor. He says flames could be seen from miles away.

The teen and one of his siblings were taken to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze after about 30 minutes.

The children's father was not home at the time.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Garner says the investigation is ongoing.