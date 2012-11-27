Group files ethics complaint against DesJarlais - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Group files ethics complaint against DesJarlais

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has filed a congressional ethics complaint against Republican U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, accusing the Jasper physician of lying when confronted about an affair with a patient.

DesJarlais won a second term this month despite revelations that he once urged a mistress to seek an abortion. During the campaign he disputed allegations he dated patients and wrote prescriptions for them. A court transcript released the week after the election showed he admitted the incidents while testifying at his 2001 divorce trial.

The transcript also showed that DesJarlais acknowledged recording the abortion conversation with his mistress, although he denied that during the campaign.

The congressman's office did not immediately comment.

A CREW statement demanded Congress punish DesJarlais for what it called "numerous lies."

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.