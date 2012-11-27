Porsche breaks ground on new GA headquarters - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Porsche breaks ground on new GA headquarters

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed joined Gov. Nathan Deal and representatives from the Porsche company to break ground on the company's new North American headquarters in Hapeville.

The new headquarters is being built on the old Ford plant site near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The car manufacturer is the first company in the Aerotropolis Atlanta business district.

Deal said in a statement Tuesday that Porsche's headquarters is a terrific asset to Georgia's economy, and that One Porsche Drive will become a renowned address in the state.

Porsche officials say once the site is completed, the new headquarters may employ up to 400 people.

