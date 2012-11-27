'Two and a Half Men' star calls show 'filth,' says fans should 'stop watching'

By Jordan Zakarin and Lesley Goldberg, The Hollywood Reporter



At this point, it might be best to turn "Two and a Half Men" into a reality show. Less than two years removed from Charlie Sheen's infamous meltdown that saw him removed from the CBS Chuck Lorre comedy, the show's young star, Angus T. Jones -- the half-man in the show's title -- has blasted the series as "filth" and suggested that people should stop watching.



"Jake from 'Two and a Half Men' means nothing. He is a non-existent character," Jones says in a video for the Forerunner Christian Church, which is based in Fremont, Calif. "If you watch 'Two and a Half Men,' please stop watching 'Two and a Half Men.' I'm on 'Two and a Half Men' and I don't want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth. People say it's just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you'll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch."



Jones continues with the testimonial, intimating that the show is part of the plan of "the enemy" -- presumably Satan. He adds, "If I am doing any harm, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be contributing to the enemy's plan ... You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can't. I'm not OK with what I'm learning, what the bible says and being on that television show."



Jones, 19, gave a testimony in October at the Voice of Prophecy in Los Angeles, where he attends services.



Jones earns about $350,000 per episode; in May he received a salary bump -- along with co-stars Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher -- when Men was renewed for a 10th season.



Jones' comments mark the latest brouhaha for "Men," which in addition to the Sheen debacle also saw former showrunner Lee Aronsohn step down after he came under fire for comments he made to THR about female-driven shows at a Toronto screenwriting conference.



"Two and a Half Men" producer Warner Bros. Television declined comment.