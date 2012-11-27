Giving Tuesday: The making of another holiday tradition

(NBC) - After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, welcome to Giving Tuesday. A day that organizers hope you'll give more of yourself.

That means everything from volunteering, to donating, to raising awareness about causes. Any cause, any charity near and dear to your heart, organizers want you to act today.

Then share the good deed on social media to encourage others, whether that's tweeting a picture of what you're doing, posting it to your Facebook page or telling people in your community, school or church group.

Because the average age of the American donor is 65, the social media aspect of the campaign is intended to attract younger donors. That's also why there's a Twitter hashtag in the title and why everything can be done online.

The effort has the backing of heavy hitters in philanthropy and about 2500 other organizations, like the UN Foundation.

This is about changing the conversation around the holiday shopping season so that it's about the giving season.

Organizers don't expect any official figures on how the first "Giving Tuesday" goes, they're just hoping it becomes another holiday tradition.