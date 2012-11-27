Charges from alcohol enema night at UT frat heard in Knoxville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Charges from alcohol enema night at UT frat heard in Knoxville

Posted: Updated:
By Don Jacobs, Knoxville News Sentinel
The Pi Kappa Alpha house at the University of Tennessee. Photo by J.Miles Cary/News Sentinel The Pi Kappa Alpha house at the University of Tennessee. Photo by J.Miles Cary/News Sentinel

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Connor Buchanan walked into Knoxville City Court on Monday in a suit and tie with hopes of keeping his driver's license after being one of a dozen college students snared by University of Tennessee police investigating a September "butt-chugging" incident.

"I'd like to go into an alcohol assistance program rather than lose my license," the 19-year-old Buchanan said before court began. "I need a car to get around and go to work."

Buchanan is a member of the now disgraced Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity chapter at the University of Tennessee where police said a member almost died from alcohol poisoning.

Buchanan had recently transferred from a college in Michigan and is attending Pellissippi State Community College. He said he went to the Pi Kappa Alpha house on Sept. 22 to meet new people and make friends.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.