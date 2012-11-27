Donation made in memory of fallen military - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Donation made in memory of fallen military

RED BANK, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond along with Captain Lenda Clark donated an electric wheelchair Monday to remember those who fought for our country.

The Chapter 942 of the Vietnam Veteran Association was given the chair in memory of Specialist Marvin Foster Phillips, who lost his life in the line of duty on September 26, 1966.

Those at the ceremony say they feel very blessed to honor those who sacrificed everything.

Captain Clark also named the brave men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for their strong support for the military.

