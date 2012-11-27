Passat, Jetta, Beetle boost Volkswagen market share in U.S.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Volkswagen's share of the U.S. auto market has more than doubled from five years ago as it gains on its goal of selling 800,000 VWs annually by 2018.



With a lift from the Chattanooga-made Passat and the remodeled Jetta and Beetle, VW in September hiked its market share to 3.06 percent, according to the company.



That's up from just 1.44 percent five years ago and 2.08 percent in September 2010.



Frank Trivieri, executive vice president of sales for Volkswagen of America, said the automaker is experiencing big increases in many of its vehicle lines.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





