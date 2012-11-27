Light morning showers, clearing late

(WRCB) - You will have a slick, soggy start to your Tuesday.

A slow moving front that brought severe weather to our south, and snow to the northeast is only giving us some light showers this morning. They will taper off through the afternoon as highs stay in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, skies will clear, and that will allow temps to sink into the low 30s.

We will stay cool and dry all day Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

A warming trend will set up late in the week, with highs climbing to the upper 60s Friday into the weekend. We may even hit 70 by Monday.

