Decision expected Tuesday for Ft. O councilman accused of harassment

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA. (WRCB) -- Members of the Fort Oglethorpe City Council will soon decide the fate of one of their own, who's accused of sexual harassment for a third time.

Councilman Charles Sharrock is accused of sexually harassing a female detective with the LaFayette Police Department on October 9.

Sharrock faced similar allegations in 2008 and 2009.

A unanimous vote by the other four council members is required for Sharrock's dismissal.

The public hearing is scheduled for 11 o'clock Tuesday morning at city hall.

