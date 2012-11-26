Stokes leads Tennessee to 77-50 win over Oakland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jarnell Stokes scored 19 points and went 7-of-8 from the floor Monday as Tennessee relied on suffocating defense to roll to a 77-50 victory over cold-shooting Oakland.

Oakland shot just 28.6 percent (16-of-56) overall and went 2-of-16 from 3-point range. The Golden Grizzlies (2-5) were coming off a 70-52 loss at Michigan State on Friday in which they shot 27.6 percent (16-of-58), their worst field-goal percentage since joining the Division I ranks in 1999.

Trae Golden added 18 points and seven assists with only one turnover for the Volunteers (4-1). Tennessee shot 52.8 percent (28-of-53) overall and 71 percent (22-of-31) from inside the 3-point arc.

Oakland had beaten Tennessee each of the last two years, but the Golden Grizzlies never had a chance Monday. Tennessee (4-1) took an early 15-2 lead and never looked back.

Travis Bader scored 18 points and Corey Petros added 10 points for Oakland.

