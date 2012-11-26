Bledsoe Co. residents react to arrest of Sheriff Jimmy Morris

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- People in Pikeville say word spread quickly when Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris was arrested in neighboring Sequatchie County early Sunday morning.

"It reflects bad on our county. It really does. There's a lot of people that want to come and they won't come on account of we don't have the right kind of law enforcement," says Darlene Lawson.

Bledsoe resident Darlene Lawson says the news didn't come as a surprise to her.

"He shouldn't be in the office. Yeah, he shouldn't be. I didn't vote for him. And the people that voted for him, shouldn't have voted," says Lawson.

"There's still law enforcement in the county. It does not affect that. We'll move forward on that. People can feel safe and secure and that things are still in place," says Bledsoe County Mayor Bobby Collier.

Collier says there aren't any statutes in place for his office or the commission to take action on the matter.

"As far as how we handle this situation, we simply wait on direction from the court and the District Attorney, Attorney General on that, if it goes any farther than that," says Collier.

"The county's already had some bad publicity against it," says Gary Smith.

Gary Smith says it's disappointing to see an elected official get in trouble.

"He's in the public eye and he should act different than that. I mean, he's held to a higher authority," says Smith.

"I think that everybody makes mistakes and he's just human," says Nancy Simmons.

Simmons is willing to give Morris a second chance.

"I think he's got a good head on his shoulders and I think he can learn from this," Simmons says.



Morris's disorderly conduct charge is a Class C Misdemeanor. He could face up to 30 days in jail and/or up to a $50 fine.

Sheriff Morris is expected to appear in Sequatchie County Court December 21 for the disorderly conduct charge.

