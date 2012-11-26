SEC warns of counterfeit SEC Championship tickets

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WRCB) -- The Southeastern Conference wants to remind fans to be cautious when purchasing SEC Football Championship tickets on the secondary market.



Tickets for the December 1 game between number 3-ranked Georgia and number 2-ranked Alabama are sold out. A web search at StubHub.com show ticket prices ranging from $300 to $8,823.



Many fans will obtain tickets through various channels on the secondary market, but both schools and the SEC advise buyers to be aware of possible counterfeit or stolen tickets.



Any individual in possession of a counterfeit or stolen ticket will be denied access into the game.



The SEC and the Georgia Dome will be offering a "Ticket Validation Window" at the main box office of the Georgia Dome beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 1. The authenticity of the ticket can be confirmed by a box office representative on site.



When purchasing tickets on the secondary market, fans are advised to look for the authentic SEC holographic foil on several locations of the tickets. Two strips of the foil are located at the top of the ticket. The championship game logo in the middle of the ticket also contains the foil. Within the foil, the SEC circle logo and the words "Southeastern Conference" should be visible to the human eye when rotating the ticket back and forth.



"We advise fans to be attentive to the appearance and texture of the tickets they are purchasing," said David Knight, Director of Championship Ticket Operations. "It's important to pay close attention to the details of the ticket, especially the holographic foil."



The ticket validation window is the only way to completely and accurately ensure the authenticity of a ticket.



The SEC Football Championship Game kicks off at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Georgia Dome.