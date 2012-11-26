U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says he's "not obligated" to Norquist pledge

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, broke with conservative orthodoxy today, becoming one of a growing number of congressional Republicans willing to break a pledge to oppose tax increases.



"I'm not obligated on the pledge," Corker told "CBS This Morning" early today. "I made Tennesseans aware — I was just elected — that the only thing I'm honoring is the oath that I take when ... I'm sworn in this January."



Sponsored by Grover Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform, the antitax pledge once was popular with many congressional Republican signers, including Corker. But the former Chattanooga mayor now opposes the pledge, which bars any net reduction or elimination of credits and deductions without a corresponding tax cut.



Corker and others have recently disavowed the pledge to better avoid the "fiscal cliff," which would impose a $500 billion combination of tax increases and spending cuts if Congress doesn't act before Jan. 1.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





