UT Board of Trustees seeks gender diversity: 7 of 26 members are women

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Thousands more women than men take classes at the four University of Tennessee campuses across the state.



Yet the 26-member governing board that oversees the statewide university system has only seven women on it. Three of those are faculty or student trustees who serve only one year as voting members.



"I personally would like to see more women on the board, because what I have discovered in my six years of being on the board is that we think very differently than our male counterparts who are on the board, and there are certain issues we feel more passionate about than they do," said trustee Anne Holt Blackburn, a television news anchor in Nashville.



"The more diverse we are, the better service we can give our state."



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

