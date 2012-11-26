Beware of bogus holiday emails - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Beware of bogus holiday emails

Posted:
By NBC News

(WBBH) If you're planning on shipping holiday packages this season, beware.

Florida's Lee County Sheriff's Office wants to warn you about bogus emails claiming to be from the post office or other shipping companies.

Fraud specialist Beth Schell says the emails contain false information about a package that could not be delivered.

Here's the most important thing: the USPS says it will never send an email regarding packages it cannot deliver.

Read more at WBBH's website.

