Law enforcement turns to social media for evidence

By NBC News

(WBBH) Pictures and posts on your social media network can be used against you.

Whether you are using Facebook, Twitter or Instagram - anything you post is potential evidence and law enforcement is taking advantage.

Florida's Collier County Sheriff's Office and Naples Police Department have made at least four arrests this year by using social media to try and prove suspects committed a crime.

"When you post something online, you really do so at your own peril," says Collier County Judge Robert Crown.

