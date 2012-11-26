Fires in East TN appear intentionally set

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee forestry officials say someone has been setting fires along the Cumberland Trail.

Four fires erupted on Saturday alone, burning a total of over 200 acres. Fires of suspicious origin last week were in Campbell, Scott and Anderson counties.

Assistant District Forester Nathan Waters told WVLT-TV (http://bit.ly/10GrBGM ) the burn patterns indicate the fires spread from intentional sources.

Nearly 12,000 acres have burned so far this year in Tennessee. Very dry woods conditions in East Tennessee have caused forestry officials to halt issuing burn permits until moisture improves.

Arson is a felony and can bring prison terms upon conviction.

Information from: WVLT-TV, http://www.volunteertv.com/

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.