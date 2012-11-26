Rain, cooler weather on the way - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rain, cooler weather on the way

Posted:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Biography

(WRCB) - We should have pretty nice weather as we go jogging off the Thanksgiving leftovers.

Highs today will reach the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

An approaching front will bring an increase in clouds through the evening, and will likely bring some light rain showers tonight into tomorrow morning.  Rainfall amounts will be light (.10"-.25"), but do expect some slick roadways, and light showers heading off to school and work Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, skies will be clearing, and some cooler air will filter in.  Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 50s with lows Tuesday night dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

