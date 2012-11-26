UPDATE: 92-year-old arrested after SWAT standoff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Neighbors say it's hard to believe 92-year-old Y.C. Cothron created all of the commotion that locked down the neighborhood and caused a SWAT standoff.

Channel 3 was there Sunday night as Chattanooga Police cruisers lined James Lane, after someone heard a gun shot.

Police say what happened next turned into a seven hour ordeal.

Marguerite Searcy's son lives next door to Cothron and called concerned for her safety.

She didn't expect to get this message: "Police said don't come out. Don't look out the windows or doors. Don't go near a window."

Cothron is due in court Wednesday.

Monday Update:

The Chattanooga SWAT and hostage negotiation team were called to a home off James Lane Sunday night, after a person inside fired several shots from the home.

Chattanooga Police Officers were called to 4406 James Lane to check the well being of Y. C. Cothron.

"Upon arrival and approaching the house, the party inside fired shots at them. The officers retreated back to their vehicles. At that point, we called out the SWAT team and the hostage negotiation team," says Sgt. Wayne Jefferson with the Chattanooga Police Department.

No officers were hit.

Several attempts were made talking to Cothron to get him to come out of the residence. After negotiation attempts failed, a chemical agent was used. Cothron then surrendered and came out of the residence without injury.

Cothron is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.