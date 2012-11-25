Christmas For Kids Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The 2nd annual Christmas for Kids Bass Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, December 1st from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm est. time. The event will launch from Sullivan's boat ramp on Nickajack Lake. The Tennessee Valley Bass Club hosts this event in an effort to help the Catoosa County Fire Department raise toys for less fortunate kids in Catoosa County.

The entry fee is $35 per boat and each participant is encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy. TVBC tournament rules will apply to event.

"We are amazed at the generosity of the bass fishing community as they responded to last years event to help make sure these kids had a great Christmas." said TVBC President Brad Harmon. You do not forget the smiles and excitement on the faces of these kids. Please make plans to come on out and help us make Christmas a little better for as many kids as we can.

For registration information visit www.tvbass.com or contact Brad Harmon at 423- 333-8088.