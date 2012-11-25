Sheriff seeks leads in Coffee County fatal attack

Working Together For You

COFFEE COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Coffee County, Tenn., authorities still are sorting out an attack on Maple Springs Road that left a man dead and his fiancee injured and bleeding two weeks ago.

Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves said detectives "are still analyzing evidence and following through on the leads we do have."

Graves said investigators have not named any suspects and are looking for more information.

A call came in at 8 a.m. Nov. 13 reporting trouble in the rural area north of Manchester and west of McMinnville, Capt. Frank C. Watkins said.

