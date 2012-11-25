Prices climbing for SEC Championship game

ATLANTA (AP) - Tickets to the SEC Championship football game in Atlanta next weekend continued to climb as Georgia and Alabama each demolished their archrivals.

By early Saturday evening, after Georgia's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech and with Alabama leading Auburn 42-0, the cheapest ticket on StubHub.com was $324. That doesn't include shipping and handling. Those add-ons would push the price closer to $400.

And don't think that would get you nice seats, either. That's just for seats just a few rows from the top of the Georgia Dome in the corner of the end zone.

Upper deck seats on the 50-yard-line ran $500. Lower level seats close to midfield topped $1,000.

The game will be a de facto national semi-final, with the winner advancing to the BCS National Championship game in Miami.

