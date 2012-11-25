Georgia immigration law bogs down medical licensing

ATLANTA (AP) - Officials say Georgia's law cracking down on illegal immigration is causing problems for doctors and the state regulators who license them.

The law includes a provision that requires all licensed professionals to prove their citizenship, and the Medical Association of Georgia says it's created an administrative burden.

WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/SeVydN ) reports that the small staff of Georgia's Medical Composite Board is bogged down trying to process license renewals because of the requirement.

The operations director for the agency, Bob Jeffrey, says almost a third of doctors are seeing delays of 10 days or more in their relicensing.

He says workers have processed about 28,000 licenses, and they haven't found anyone who is isn't a legal citizen.

Many groups are asking legislators to make changes to the law during the upcoming session.

