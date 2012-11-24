Greg Glover takes over as UT band announcer for retiring Bill Williams

KNOXVILLE (WRCB) - An East Tennessee legend concluded his final UT band halftime announcing gig in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Bill Williams, anchor emeritus for WBIR-TV in Knoxville, is retiring as Voice of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band after ten years.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Greg Glover will take over the mic next season as official announcer for The Pride.

"As Bill enjoys retirement and his Saturdays in the Fall, I am honored to carry on this great tradition," said Glover.

"Many thanks to Dr. Gary Sousa (Director of Bands), the entire UT band staff, and the Pride of the Southland Marching Band; a first-class organization composed of students and alumni I consider family."

Glover marched with the UT band from 1990-1994, serving as assistant drum major 1992-1993 and drum major in 1994. His voice is not unfamiliar to UT fans who travel to away games. He has been filling in on some away games since 1998.

Glover anchors Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 5:30 and 11:00 weekdays and will continue in that capacity.

Glover added, "Congratulations on 10 great years with the Pride, Bill, and… Go, Vols!"