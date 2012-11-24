Light earthquake rumbles areas of East Tennessee, North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A light earthquake has hit in East Tennessee.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.0 magnitude quake with an epicenter in Sevier County hit at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to the USGS website, residents as far south as Vonore, as far north as Morristown, as far west as Alcoa and as far east as Black Mountain, N.C., reported feeling the ground shake.

It was the second quake to be felt in the area this month. A 4.3 magnitude quake centered in eastern Kentucky on Nov. 10 was felt in eight states.

