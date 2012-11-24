Church fights property taxes for bookstore, cafe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Church fights property taxes for bookstore, cafe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Court of Appeals is considering whether a bookstore and a cafe within a tax-exempted church should be subject to property taxes.

Advocates for a Nashville church argued in the state appeals court that a gym, a bookstore and a cafe on its property "fit the spiritual needs of a congregation," and shouldn't be taxed.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/TgLD4Y ) that the dispute involving Christ Church on Old Hickory Boulevard started in 2007 and made its way to the appeals court this month, where a court ruling is pending.

A lower court has ruled in favor of the Tennessee State Board of Equalization, the state's tax exemption authority, which is asking the church to pay $425,000 in taxes on the facilities on the 40-acre church property.

 

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.