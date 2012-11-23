PHOTO GALLERY: Local shoppers search for Black Friday bargains

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Black Friday shopping season got an early start this year, with many stores opening as early at 8:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Thousands of Chattanooga shoppers waited in lines outside popular retail stores such as Target and Walmart, while early morning shoppers were ready for special Black Friday deals at dozens of other early-opening retailers and department stores.

The Target store on Gunbarrel Road counted over 6,000 customers to come through their doors by 7:00 a.m. this morning. Crowds were also steady at several of the area Walmarts and at Hamilton Place Mall.

One change from years past has been smaller crowds and less crowded parking lots. Many retailers believe that by opening even earlier on Thursday this year, shoppers were able to pick a time more suited to their schedule instead of all having to head out at the same time.

