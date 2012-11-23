Wildfires break out on holiday in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state Division of Forestry is fighting a series of wildfires in East Tennessee.

According to The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/Y9ajCs ), several new fires were reported Thanksgiving Day.

Forestry spokesman Nathan Waters said several fires erupted along Interstate 75 in Campbell and Scott counties, north of Knoxville. Other fires were reported Thursday in Grainger County and near the Sevier County/Cocke County line.

The Campbell County fires had expanded to a couple of hundred acres each by Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicted only a slight shower chance late Friday for the region.

A ban on open burning is in effect for several East Tennessee counties.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

