Generic version of Lipitor being recalled in the U.S.

(AP) -- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals is recalling several doses of its generic version of Lipitor because some batches of the cholesterol fighter may contain small glass particles.

The generic drugmaker's website says it is recalling 10-, 20- and 40-milligram doses of atorvastatin calcium tablets. The recall is tied to certain lot numbers of the drug. It is not tied to an 80-milligram version of the tablets.

Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Lipitor was the world's top-selling drug until it lost patent protection nearly a year ago. Ranbaxy is one of several companies selling generic versions of the drug.

A full list of recalled lots is available at http://bit.ly/TT5tlm.

