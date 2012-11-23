Weston Wamp has eye on DesJarlais district - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Weston Wamp has eye on DesJarlais district

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
LOOKOUT VALLEY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- When Weston Wamp steps outside his Lookout Valley home and looks west, he sees Elder Mountain on the horizon.

Political translation: He's within striking distance of Marion County, one of 16 counties in U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais' sprawling 4th Congressional District.

The geography isn't lost on Wamp as DesJarlais attempts to overcome a scandal that demolished his image as an anti-abortion, family-values doctor. Four days after calling DesJarlais "kind of a creepy guy" on a Chattanooga television show, Wamp said he's weighing a 4th District Republican primary challenge.

"It's incredibly early," said Wamp, 25, in a Wednesday interview. "If anything, this is on the backburner. But I won't rule anything out. I live a lot closer to most of the 4th District than I do the 3rd District."

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

