State officials say beware of cars damaged by Sandy

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials are warning people shopping for a new car to beware of flood-damaged vehicles in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

The attorney general's office and the Governor's Office of Consumer Protection warned that many previously flooded vehicles get sold at auction and then may be sold at used car lots or through online classified ads.

Insurance companies in other states may write off flooded cars as "salvage" or "totaled," but that may not appear on the titles. Electrical problems are very likely, and the brakes, airbag's and computer system may also be seriously compromised.

Car shoppers should ask to see the title before signing anything and should run the vehicle identification number into the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, a national database used by insurers.



On the web: www.vehiclehistory.gov

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.