Weather changes on the way

(WRCB) - We will see some big changes over the next 24 hours.

Through this morning, look for mostly cloudy skies, but overall pleasant weather. During the late morning, the clouds will thicken up quite a bit, and we could see a sprinkle or two during the late morning or early afternoon.

Through much of the afternoon, temperatures will be dropping. It will be about 50 degrees by 5pm, and continue dropping into the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning.

Winds will be picking up as well, with breezes from the north at 10-15 mph late today into Saturday.

The cold, blustery weather will last through the day Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

