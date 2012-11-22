Unseasonably warm Thanksgiving

(WRCB) - Happy Thanksgiving!

You should enjoy a great day with family as highs will reach about 70 under sunny skies this afternoon.

A front is going to move through Friday bringing lots of clouds, but only a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or two.

The main impact of the front will be much colder air moving in this weekend.

Saturday will be cold and breezy with a low of 30, and a high of 49. Sunday the breezes die down, but the chilly air stays with us. The low Sunday will be 28 with an afternoon high of 55.

