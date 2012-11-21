Haslam announces $322,400 in used motor oil collection grants

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau today announced $322,400 in collection grants to establish, upgrade and expand used motor oil collection centers in 21 counties across Tennessee.

"It's important to educate citizens on the proper disposal of used motor oil, and the use of these convenient community collection centers can have a direct impact on the water quality of our lakes, streams and groundwater in Tennessee," Haslam said.

Tennesseans who change their own motor oil generate more than one million gallons of used oil each year, which can pollute soil and water and interfere with the operation of sewer systems when not properly disposed. The General Assembly through the Used Oil Collection Act of 1993 directed TDEC to assist local communities in collecting used oil and reducing its negative effects on the environment.

Tennessee's Solid Waste Management Act requires counties to have at least one place in the county where used oil can be properly disposed. Used Motor Oil Collection Grants are funded by a two cent deposit on every quart of oil purchased in the state.

The first priority for grant funding is to establish or expand collection sites in underserved areas. Other grants will fund improvement or replacement of equipment in existing public and private facilities. Equipment purchased through Used Motor Oil Collection Grants can include containers, used oil burners, containment structures, shelter covers and other items.

The Used Motor Oil Collection Grants announced today include:

Bledsoe County, $7,600 for tanks, canopies, pads

City of Chattanooga, $20,500 for tanks, absorbents, crusher, heater

City of Athens, $17,000 for heaters

Meigs County, $15,900 for tanks, canopies, pads, pumps, absorbents

Polk County, $9,200 for tanks, canopies, pads, absorbents

Visit www.tn.gov/environment/swm/oil or call toll-free at 1-800-287-9013 for more information concerning used oil collection centers, operating hours, requirements for collection locations that accept commercial used oil and other facts about used oil.