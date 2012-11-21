Change in Georgia law may generate solar power sales

ATLANTA (AP) - A change in state law governing utility companies could allow new businesses to begin selling solar power in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/TWFWd7 ) reports the state Public Service Commission voted Tuesday to change regulations allowing monopolies by utility companies in certain areas.

Adjusting the law would also allow new utility companies to also begin selling solar power.

The newspaper reports Georgia Power, a giant in the state's energy market, also has plans to increase solar power sales by purchasing it from other providers and reselling it to their customers.

A shift in state law could translate to more direct competition for Georgia Power and other companies with monopolies in certain areas.

It is not yet clear whether state lawmakers will support the idea.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

