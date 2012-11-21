Wrecks, traffic delays halt holiday travelers

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The day before Thanksgiving is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year. Drivers in and around Chattanooga saw it first-hand Wednesday.

The Shacklett family was on their way to Atlanta for the Thanksgiving holiday, but it was not entirely smooth sailing.

A multi vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 halted traffic for about an hour Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga police say nine vehicles were involved. "We thought it was going to back us up to Nashville. It was such a long trek. We actually stopped several times on the way," says Bill Shacklett.

Surprisingly, only two minor injuries were reported. The victims were taken to the hospital, treated and released. The crash may have look bad but for many drivers the worst part was the wait.

"We had a great trip until we got right outside of Chattanooga and then I guess there were a couple wrecks so it took us a couple hours to get about 20 miles," says Angie Hofmann.

However, it seems no matter the drive time the holidays are all about family, whether its at home or inside a car. "I can put up with him for that long," says Rita Shacklett.

Other accidents on I-75 near the I-24 interchanges tied up both northbound and southbound traffic for much of the afternoon, as well.

