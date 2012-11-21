UT's Sal Sunseri: 'We wanted to do better for the Vol nation' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT's Sal Sunseri: 'We wanted to do better for the Vol nation'

Posted:
By Evan Woodbery, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee defensive coordinator Sal Sunseri signals to his players during the first half against Troy. Photo by Michael Patrick/News Sentinel Tennessee defensive coordinator Sal Sunseri signals to his players during the first half against Troy. Photo by Michael Patrick/News Sentinel

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Tennessee defensive coordinator Sal Sunseri said he has no regrets about leaving his job at Alabama to take over the Vols defense in January.

Tennessee coach Derek Dooley was fired on Sunday, and most of his coaching staff will likely be searching for new jobs after the Vols (4-7, 0-7 SEC) complete the season against Kentucky (2-9, 0-7 SEC) on Saturday (TV: SEC Network, 12:21 p.m.)

"With anything in life, you're taking a chance with whatever you do," Sunseri said Wednesday. "My wife and my family knew what we were doing. We came up here and wanted to do better for the University of Tennessee. We wanted to do better for the Vol nation."

Sunseri thanked fans and media for the way he had been treated during his 10 months with the Vols.

