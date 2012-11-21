Oven Fork wildfire contained in Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - Firefighters from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Bureau of Indian Affairs have contained a wildfire near Cherokee, N.C.

The National Park Service says the blaze was contained late Tuesday afternoon after it burned about 100 acres northwest of the Raven Fork Overlook. The fire was first spotted Sunday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and firefighters will continue to mop up hot spots in the burned area and monitor fire lines on Wednesday.

Park roads and trails in the area remain open.

