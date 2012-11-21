Tennessee expands recycling to welcome centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's Department of Environment and Conservation, Department of Transportation and Tourist Development Department have teamed up to provide recycling services at interstate welcome centers.

TDEC spokeswoman Shannon Ashford told The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/10mkqCo ) the program began with a pilot study at the Clarksville Welcome Center and grew to a few other locations to test feasibility.

Ashford said TDEC already coordinates Tennessee's State Facility Recycling Program to encourage workers in state offices to recycle. That effort includes recycling of traditional items like paper, plastic and aluminum along with nontraditional items such as clothing and eyeglasses for reuse.

Since that program's start in 1990, state employees have recycled 18,791 tons of mixed office paper. That has saved $564,000 in landfill disposal costs and generated nearly $213,000 in recycling revenue.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.