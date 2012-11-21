Guilty again: New trial, similar outcome for Coleman in slaying

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- A Jackson, Tenn., jury on Tuesday reached what most observers believe was a compromise verdict in the retrial of torture-slaying suspect Vanessa Coleman.

The jury convicted Coleman of facilitation of the felony murder of Channon Christian, 21, in a January 2007 torture-slaying but found her guilty of lesser charges in connection with the kidnapping and repeated rapes of Christian prior to her suffocation inside a trash can inside a Chipman Street house.

That means Coleman will face far less time than the 53 years in prison to which she was sentenced after her May 2010 trial.

The jury, made up of five black women, one black man, two white women and four white men, spent roughly nine hours deliberating over two days before reaching a verdict. The only question they posed during that time was about the various rape counts.

