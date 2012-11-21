Chattanooga expected to gain by increasing holiday travel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga expected to gain by increasing holiday travel

Posted:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Travelers get boarding passes and check their baggage as holiday traffic picks up at the Chattanooga Airport Tuesday. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press Travelers get boarding passes and check their baggage as holiday traffic picks up at the Chattanooga Airport Tuesday. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Tammy Hudson was in Chattanooga on Tuesday as a stopping point on her way to Pigeon Forge, TN, for Thanksgiving.

"We always go up there," said the Gulf Shores, Ala., woman outside the Tennessee Aquarium. "From the beach to the mountains."

Hudson is joining more than 39 million people who are expected to travel on the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. The number is up slightly from last year, and Southeast travelers are forecast to journey an average of 525 miles round trip, AAA said.

Chattanooga is likely to see an uptick in people traveling to the Scenic City during the holiday period, said Bob Doak, who heads the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.




